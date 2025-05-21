Ethiopia’s Somali Region Bans Lavish Wedding Customs to Ease Youth Burden

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — In a significant cultural shift, Ethiopia’s Somali region has enacted a ban on extravagant wedding traditions, aiming to alleviate the financial pressures faced by young couples.

The new regulations, introduced by the Islamic Affairs Council in Hamaro and supported by regional authorities, prohibit practices such as the ritual slaughter of camels, lavish engagement gifts, and the distribution of khat and cigarettes during wedding celebrations .

Sheikh Abdirahman Rashid, head of the Islamic Affairs Council, emphasized that these customs, once symbolic, have evolved into burdensome displays of wealth that overshadow the spiritual essence of marriage.

“What was once a sacred and simple union has become increasingly defined by material expectations,” he noted .

The decree reflects a growing concern that the escalating costs of traditional weddings are deterring young people from marrying, contributing to social and economic challenges in the region.

Community elders and religious leaders have expressed strong support for the initiative, viewing it as a return to more sustainable and spiritually focused matrimonial customs.

While the ban has been welcomed by many as a necessary reform, some community members have raised concerns about the potential impact on local economies, particularly those involved in livestock and khat trade.

However, proponents argue that the long-term benefits of reducing financial strain on families outweigh the short-term economic adjustments.

This move aligns with broader efforts across various regions to modernize cultural practices in ways that promote economic stability and social well-being.