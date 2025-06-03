By Staff Writer

The European Commission has announced a sweeping ban on all air carriers certified in Tanzania, barring them from operating within the European Union.

The decision, published Tuesday in the Commission’s updated EU Air Safety List, cited significant concerns over regulatory oversight and persistent safety deficiencies.

The move is part of the EU’s broader aviation safety enforcement mechanism, which evaluates countries’ compliance with international air safety standards.

“The safety of passengers is our top priority,” said EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean in a statement. “When we identify serious shortcomings in oversight or compliance, we are obligated to act swiftly.”

The ban means that no Tanzanian airline, regardless of size or reputation, will be allowed to land in or fly over EU member states’ airspace.

Although no Tanzanian airlines currently operate regular flights into the bloc, the decision could have far-reaching consequences for future aviation cooperation, code-share agreements, and tourism flows.

Aviation analysts say the ban underscores a need for urgent reforms in Tanzania’s civil aviation oversight regime.

“This isn’t just about airline operations—it’s about the state’s capacity to regulate safety effectively,” said Dr. Lena Hoffmann, an aviation consultant based in Berlin.

“The EU ban sends a strong signal to investors and travelers alike.”

In response to the announcement, Tanzania’s Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said it was reviewing the Commission’s findings and pledged to address the concerns raised. “We take aviation safety very seriously and are committed to aligning our standards with international best practices,” the TCAA said in a brief statement released Tuesday afternoon.

This is not the first time African air carriers have faced EU sanctions. Countries such as Sudan, Angola, and Eritrea have previously appeared on the list, often prompting domestic regulatory reforms.

The updated EU Air Safety List now includes 130 airlines from 15 countries, all banned due to inadequate safety oversight. While the EU said it would continue to engage Tanzanian authorities, the ban is likely to remain in place until substantial improvements are verified by international aviation bodies, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The European Commission updates the list regularly and encourages affected states to cooperate in improving safety systems, suggesting that the restrictions are not permanent but conditional.

As of Tuesday, no timeline has been set for a potential review of the ban.