Former Kenyan DP Seeks Compensation Over Impeachment He Calls ‘Unlawful’

By John Thiongo

NAIROBI, Kenya – Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former Deputy President, has abandoned his pursuit of reinstatement to office and is now seeking financial compensation over what he calls an “unlawful impeachment,” marking a dramatic shift in the political standoff that has gripped the country’s executive branch for months.

In legal filings submitted this week, Gachagua’s lawyers argued that the parliamentary process that led to his removal earlier this year was marred by political interference, procedural irregularities, and a disregard for constitutional safeguards.

They are now demanding a compensation package whose value has not been publicly disclosed, citing reputational damage, loss of earnings, and violation of rights under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Gachagua’s impeachment in March sent shockwaves through the political establishment. It marked the first time a sitting deputy president was ousted since the country’s return to multi-party democracy in the early 1990s.

His removal followed a series of high-profile disagreements with President William Ruto, with whom he was elected in 2022 on a joint ticket. The split widened in 2024 amid public disagreements over resource allocation, ethnic representation, and internal power sharing.

Legal experts say the compensation claim, while politically charged, could set a precedent for future officeholders and test the robustness of Kenya’s impeachment framework.

“This case is about much more than Rigathi Gachagua,” said Dr. Mercy Mwangi, a constitutional law professor at the University of Nairobi.

“If the courts rule in his favor, it could open a new legal frontier—impeachment processes may no longer end with removal from office alone, but also trigger liability for damages if found to be unconstitutional.”

Gachagua’s legal team alleges that lawmakers acted on instructions from the executive branch and failed to afford him due process. They point to parliamentary debates that, according to them, focused more on political loyalty than legal grounds.

Supporters of the former deputy president see the compensation demand as a continuation of his effort to clear his name and reassert political relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A faction of Mount Kenya leaders has rallied behind him, framing his ouster as part of a broader effort to marginalize their region from national power.

State House officials declined to comment directly on the case but maintained that Gachagua’s impeachment followed all legal procedures and was affirmed by Parliament through a constitutional vote.

Gachagua’s pivot away from reinstatement follows months of legal wrangling and a failed mediation effort backed by religious leaders and former statesmen.

Sources close to the matter say he made the strategic decision after assessing the political mood and judicial climate, which appeared unfavorable to a return to office.

“His legal strategy now is not about going back—it’s about exposing the flaws in the system and seeking redress,” said a senior aide familiar with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The case is expected to be heard later this year in the High Court, with a panel of three judges already appointed to review the matter.

As the legal process unfolds, Gachagua has kept a low public profile, though political observers say he remains an influential figure, especially in central Kenya. Allies suggest he may soon reemerge as a contender in opposition politics, positioning himself as a symbol of resilience against state overreach.

Whether the courts side with him or not, Gachagua’s latest move adds a new chapter to Kenya’s evolving democracy—one where the boundaries of constitutional accountability and political retaliation are increasingly being tested.