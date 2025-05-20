France Drops Genocide Case Against Agathe Habyarimana After 16-Year Inquiry

NAIROBI, Kenya — French judicial authorities have officially closed the long-standing investigation into Agathe Habyarimana, widow of Rwanda’s former president Juvénal Habyarimana, without filing any charges.

The decision marks the end of a 16-year legal inquiry into her alleged involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 800,000 people, primarily ethnic Tutsis.

Agathe Habyarimana, now 82, has been residing in France since 1998, following her evacuation from Rwanda by French forces shortly after her husband’s assassination on April 6, 1994.

Her presence in France has been a point of contention, with Rwanda repeatedly requesting her extradition to face charges related to the genocide.

However, French courts have consistently denied these requests, citing concerns over the fairness of potential proceedings in Rwanda.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office had pursued the case, aiming to bring charges of complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity.

In March 2025, prosecutors filed an appeal seeking her indictment. However, the Paris judicial court concluded on May 16 that the evidence presented was insufficient, describing the testimonies as “contradictory, inconsistent, and even mendacious.”

Agathe Habyarimana has consistently denied any involvement in the genocide. She was often associated with the “Akazu,” an inner circle of Hutu extremists believed to have orchestrated the mass killings.

Despite these associations, the court found no concrete evidence linking her directly to the planning or execution of the atrocities.

The closure of this case has elicited mixed reactions. Human rights organizations and genocide survivors have expressed disappointment, viewing the decision as a setback in the pursuit of justice for the victims. Conversely, Agathe Habyarimana’s legal representatives have welcomed the outcome, emphasizing the lack of credible evidence against her.

According to the analysts, the development underscores the complexities involved in prosecuting alleged perpetrators of international crimes decades after the events.

Yet, while the legal proceedings against Agathe Habyarimana have concluded in France, the broader quest for accountability and reconciliation in the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide continues.