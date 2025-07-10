NAIROBI, Kenya — In a sharply worded press conference on Tuesday, Kenya’s former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua denied accusations of plotting to overthrow the government, instead accusing President William Ruto of weaponizing state power to suppress dissent and orchestrate political violence.

Speaking in Nairobi, Mr. Gachagua dismissed claims of an unconstitutional takeover, framing his opposition as a democratic challenge aimed squarely at the next election cycle.

“Nobody wants to overthrow your government… we want to face you on the ballot in August 2027,” he said, in remarks broadcast by Citizen TV Kenya reported.

The comments come days after violent anti-government protests swept through Kenya’s major cities, leaving at least 31 people dead and hundreds injured. Mr. Ruto’s government has accused unnamed political actors of fueling unrest to destabilize the country.

But Mr. Gachagua countered that narrative, alleging that the government itself was behind much of the chaos.

He claimed that a clandestine “killer squad,” allegedly linked to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and police, was deployed to infiltrate and sabotage peaceful protests, including last weekend’s Saba Saba demonstrations.

The goal, he said, was to discredit the opposition and incite ethnic tensions against the Kikuyu community — Pulselive.co.ke reported.

Mr. Gachagua also warned of the misuse of anti-terrorism laws, accusing Mr. Ruto’s administration of fabricating an “overthrow” plot to justify harsh crackdowns on dissenters and critics, particularly within central Kenya.

He argued that Kenya’s security apparatus was being turned against ordinary citizens, not insurgents.

Adding a personal note, Mr. Gachagua revealed that individuals close to the president had threatened to block his upcoming trip to the United States, where he plans to meet Kenyan diaspora groups. Defiant, he declared that no amount of intimidation would stop him from traveling, even if authorities attempted to arrest him at the airport — Kenyans.co.ke reported.

In closing, Mr. Gachagua urged President Ruto to redirect his focus from political battles to Kenya’s worsening economic situation. He cited high unemployment, unpopular taxes such as the Housing Levy, widespread corruption, ethnic profiling, and extrajudicial killings as the real drivers of discontent.

“Stop being angry,” he advised, “and fix the economy.” The Star reported.

The escalating political tensions highlight the deep divisions within Kenya’s ruling class, less than two years ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While Mr. Ruto battles surging street protests led by disillusioned youth, Mr. Gachagua positions himself as the constitutional challenger—not a coup plotter, but a rival waiting at the ballot box.

