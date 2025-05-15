Gachagua Launches New Party Amid Chaos as Kenyan Court Blocks Internet Shutdown Plans

NAIROBI, Kenya — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua officially launched the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Nairobi. The event, however, was marred by chaos as intruders disrupted the proceedings, prompting security personnel to fire warning shots to restore order.

Gachagua, who previously served as Deputy President under President William Ruto, introduced DCP as a political platform aimed at “listening to the people,” asserting that many Kenyans no longer resonate with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)—the party that brought him and President Ruto to power.

During the launch at the party’s headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, Gachagua appointed himself as the party leader.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was named interim deputy party leader, and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi was appointed as National Organising Secretary.

The party’s slogan, “Skiza Wakenya” (Listen to Kenyans), is symbolized by a logo depicting a hand cupped around an ear, emphasizing attentiveness to the grassroots. The official party colors are neon green, brown, and white.

Shortly after Gachagua’s speech, the event was disrupted by a group of individuals attempting to storm the venue. Security personnel responded by firing shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

Some intruders were reportedly assaulted during the commotion, and party officials were swiftly escorted to safety.

In a separate development, the Kenyan High Court issued a conservatory order on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, restraining the government and telecommunications companies from shutting down or interfering with internet access.

The ruling follows a petition filed by civil society organizations citing previous instances of internet disruptions during protests and national examinations.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye’s order prohibits the Communications Authority of Kenya, Safaricom Ltd., Airtel Kenya, and other affiliated agencies from implementing any form of internet shutdown, throttling, or interference with digital communications pending the outcome of the petition.

The petitioners, including the International Commission of Jurists–Kenya and the Kenya Union of Journalists, argued that previous internet disruptions violated constitutional rights and caused significant economic losses.

They expressed concern that similar actions could recur during upcoming elections, protests, or examinations.

The court has scheduled a session on June 23 to assess compliance with the preliminary orders before proceeding to a full hearing of the case.