Gachagua’s Boycott Call Sparks Political Firestorm in Mt. Kenya Region

NAIROBI, Kenya – In a move that has ignited a political maelstrom in Kenya’s Mt. Kenya region, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for a boycott of local musicians who recently visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s residence.

Gachagua labeled the artists as “traitors” to the community and urged residents to unfollow them on social media and avoid venues that host their performances.

The musicians targeted include popular Kikuyu artists such as Samidoh Muchoki, Karangu Muraya, Ben Githae, and Jose Gatutura.

Gachagua accused them of accepting bribes to support the current administration, claiming they were paid KSh 50,000 each to attend the event at Kindiki’s Karen residence.

“They were bribed with KSh 50,000… Unfollow them, boycott clubs that host them, and stop playing their music,” Gachagua declared during a church service in Murang’a County.

The backlash was swift. Moses Kuria, President William Ruto’s senior economic advisor, condemned Gachagua’s remarks as “dictatorial tendencies.”

“All musicians not singing praise songs are now enemies of the community? What next—burning their music?” Kuria questioned, highlighting concerns over freedom of expression.

Deputy President Kindiki also responded, dismissing Gachagua’s allegations as baseless and accusing him of promoting division.

“Please stop lecturing us. We are not your children. Do not make noise for me. Do not bring that kind of backwards politics here in Central,” Kindiki stated during an economic empowerment event in Kiambu County.

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) and the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) have also weighed in, warning against economic sabotage targeting artists.

MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua stated that venues found to discriminate against artists would lose access to MCSK-licensed music.

DCCAK Chairman Bob Ndolo emphasized that artistic expression is enshrined under the Constitution of Kenya and that these rights are not negotiable.