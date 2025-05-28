Gachagua’s Party Launch Blocked at Kasarani Amid Political Dispute

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s plans to officially launch his new political outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium have been derailed after the government agency managing the venue abruptly canceled the booking, citing scheduling conflicts and preparations for an upcoming continental football tournament.

The DCP had scheduled the high-profile event for June 3, 2025, at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, with an expected attendance of approximately 5,000 supporters.

The party had received confirmation from Sports Kenya, the state corporation overseeing the facility, and was issued an invoice totaling KSh3.7 million for the venue and associated services.

However, on May 21, Sports Kenya informed the DCP that the venue would no longer be available due to prior bookings by sports teams and preparations for the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 tournament.

In a letter addressed to the DCP, Sports Kenya stated, “We regret to inform you that the venue will not be available due to prior bookings by sports teams. We are also not taking further bookings due to preparations for the upcoming Championships for African Nations (CHAN) 2025 to be hosted within the complex.”

DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga condemned the cancellation, terming it an “affront to democracy” and linking it to what the party perceives as growing state interference. Obaga stated, “The indefinite venue cancellation by Sports Kenya is an affront to democracy and an attempt to deter the DCP party launch by the government.

The Kasarani Gymnasium facility is a public facility which every Kenyan has a right to access and utilize for the public good.”

The DCP has since postponed its launch and is now seeking a private venue to host the event.

“We regret to announce to our members and supporters across the country that our party launch set for June 3, 2025, has been postponed. Once a suitable venue is secured, a new date will be set and communicated accordingly,” the party noted.

The cancellation comes amid heightened political tensions, with Gachagua’s entry into the political arena with the DCP seen as a direct challenge to the dominance of the Jubilee Party in the Mt Kenya region. Observers note that the move could further strain relations between opposition factions vying for influence ahead of future electoral contests.

Despite the setback, Gachagua remained defiant. “We will not be intimidated,” he told a group of party members. “Kenyans want change. We are ready to give them that choice.”

The DCP has not yet indicated whether it will seek legal redress or book a different venue for the launch. Party officials say an announcement will be made “in due course.”

The Kasarani Indoor Arena, part of the Moi International Sports Centre, is a government-owned facility frequently used for both sporting and political events. Its management by Sports Kenya places it under the purview of the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage.

The CHAN 2025 tournament, organized by the CAF, is scheduled to be hosted in Kenya, with preparations already underway. The tournament involves national teams composed exclusively of players active in their country’s domestic leagues.

The DCP’s initial unveiling on May 15, 2025, at its headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, was marred by disruptions, with reports of police interference and clashes with supporters.

The party has cited these incidents as part of a broader pattern of state interference aimed at stifling its growth.