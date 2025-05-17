Gachagua’s Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm in Kenya

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ignited a political firestorm following his recent remarks that contradict earlier statements about the state of Kenya’s economy upon the Kenya Kwanza administration’s ascension to power in 2022.

In a televised interview on May 16, Gachagua acknowledged that while the economy was strained, there were sufficient funds to run government operations, a stark departure from his previous claims of inheriting “empty coffers.”

“To some extent, yes, the coffers were not overflowing — there wasn’t surplus or real abundance — but there was enough to get the country back on its feet,” Gachagua stated.

These comments have drawn sharp criticism from political figures. Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika condemned Gachagua’s recent warnings about potential unrest in the 2027 elections, labeling them as reckless.

“Coming from a county that bore the brunt of the 2007/08 post-election violence, this is unacceptable,” Kihika asserted.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi also rebuked Gachagua, accusing him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta of inciting youth against the current administration.

“You were president for 10 years. You did nothing to empower youth and women. Please give us a break,” Kingi remarked, addressing Kenyatta.

The controversy underscores the ongoing political tensions within Kenya’s leadership and raises concerns about the potential for unrest as the country approaches the next general elections.