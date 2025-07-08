DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti – Germany summoned China’s ambassador in Berlin on Tuesday after a Chinese warship allegedly targeted a German surveillance aircraft with a laser over the Red Sea, an act Berlin described as “irresponsible and dangerous.”

The German P-3 Orion aircraft, participating in the European Union’s Aspides maritime security mission, was conducting routine patrols when it was illuminated by the laser on Sunday.

The crew safely returned to the mission’s operational base in Djibouti without injuries, according to The Guardian reported.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Foreign Ministry said the government demanded “an immediate explanation” from the Chinese envoy, calling the incident a violation of international norms governing military conduct in shared maritime airspace.

China’s embassy in Berlin acknowledged the meeting but described the event as “a misunderstanding” and defended its naval forces’ operations in the region, saying they acted in accordance with defensive procedures, Djibouti Press reported.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea, where a growing number of international naval forces, including from China, Germany, and the United States, are conducting anti-piracy and maritime security operations.

The EU’s Aspides mission, launched in early 2025, aims to secure commercial shipping routes from escalating threats, including piracy and regional instability.

Defense analysts said the laser illumination could have temporarily blinded pilots or damaged sensitive surveillance equipment.

“It is an aggressive signal short of kinetic confrontation,” one German military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the paper.

The German government called for restraint and adherence to international safety protocols to prevent future incidents. China’s Defense Ministry has not issued a public comment.

Germany’s aircraft have been stationed in Djibouti since February, where they operate alongside French, Japanese, and American forces in one of the world’s most strategically contested waterways.

