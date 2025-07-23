ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia —Tensions are rapidly escalating in the Horn of Africa, with signs of renewed hostilities between Ethiopia, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and neighboring Eritrea, threatening to plunge the region back into conflict just two years after a fragile peace was declared.

Military convoys have reportedly been observed mobilizing in northern Ethiopia and along the Eritrean border, according to multiple regional sources.

Both Eritrean and Tigrayan forces have exchanged sharp accusations in recent days, reviving memories of the devastating 2020–2022 war that left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced millions.

“The movements we are seeing suggest coordinated military readiness,” said a Western diplomat in Addis Ababa, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It’s unclear whether this is a show of force or preparations for something more serious.”

The renewed anxiety comes as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a high-level call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed earlier this week.

In a brief readout, the U.S. State Department said Rubio underscored Washington’s commitment to regional stability and praised Ethiopia’s ongoing economic reforms as “critical for trade integration and long-term development.”

Yet, the diplomatic overtures are set against a backdrop of growing alarm over Eritrea’s shadowy role in Tigray.

Reports from several international think tanks and security monitors suggest Asmara has re-established covert supply lines into northern Ethiopia, and may be backing proxy forces in Tigray—raising questions about President Isaias Afwerki’s long-term strategic intentions.

“Eritrea has a track record of leveraging instability in Ethiopia for its own geopolitical ends,” said Dr. Almaz Tadesse, a regional affairs analyst based in Nairobi.

“Its renewed footprint in Tigray could trigger a dangerous domino effect.”

The TPLF, for its part, has accused federal and foreign actors of violating the terms of the Pretoria peace accord, while asserting its right to defend Tigray’s autonomy. Local reports indicate TPLF-aligned fighters are regrouping in the mountainous areas of central Tigray, although exact troop numbers remain unverified.

In Addis Ababa, federal officials have downplayed the risks, insisting the situation is “under control.”

However, residents in towns near the Tigray-Amhara border report an uptick in military presence and restricted movement.

The mounting volatility comes amid Ethiopia’s broader efforts to re-engage with international investors and donors.

The government has hailed recent economic milestones, including a record $32 billion in foreign exchange earnings this fiscal year, and the rollout of new domestic fintech innovations.

Yet, observers warn that any fresh conflict would derail recovery, deepen humanitarian suffering, and once again fracture an already fragile regional order.

“Any miscalculation could reignite a war the region is not prepared to endure again,” said a senior humanitarian official coordinating relief operations in Mekelle.

With diplomacy racing against time and troops inching closer to confrontation lines, the Horn of Africa faces a familiar and dangerous crossroads.

