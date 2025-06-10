Staff Writer

NAIROBI, Kenya – The International Criminal Court on Tuesday strongly condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions targeting four of its judges, including prominent Ugandan jurist Judge Solomy Balungi Bossa, describing the move as a “direct assault on judicial independence.”

The sanctions, announced late Monday by the U.S. Department of State, cited the judges’ alleged roles in authorizing recent ICC investigations and arrest warrants related to potential war crimes by Israeli and American officials.

Washington has accused the court of overreach and political bias, while The Hague-based institution has insisted it is acting within the bounds of international law.

In a rare and pointed response, the ICC said the sanctions were “unwarranted and unacceptable” and aimed to “intimidate judges and obstruct the court’s legal functions.”

“The Court expresses grave concern over measures that seek to undermine the Rome Statute system and interfere with the administration of international justice,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Judge Bossa and her colleagues have conducted their duties with the highest integrity.”

Judge Bossa, a veteran Ugandan jurist and human rights advocate, has served on the ICC bench since 2018 and has previously held positions at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Uganda’s Court of Appeal.

She has long been regarded as one of East Africa’s most respected legal figures.

The Ugandan government has not yet issued a formal statement, though diplomatic sources in Kampala suggested the matter could strain relations between Uganda and the United States, which remains a key military and economic partner.

Human rights groups across Africa and Europe were quick to denounce the sanctions.

“This is an attempt to delegitimize one of the few global institutions holding powerful actors accountable,” said Sheila Omondi, legal director at the Pan-African Justice Forum.

“Sanctioning judges for doing their jobs is a dangerous precedent.”

The controversy comes amid growing geopolitical tension around the ICC’s jurisdiction and reach.

Earlier this year, the court issued controversial warrants related to alleged war crimes in Gaza and Afghanistan, provoking sharp backlash from both Israel and the U.S., neither of which is a party to the Rome Statute.

While the ICC has faced criticism in the past—particularly from African nations that have accused it of selective justice—the latest round of cases has shifted scrutiny toward Western powers, drawing praise from some African leaders who see it as long-overdue accountability.

“Judge Bossa is not just a Ugandan; she is a symbol of what global justice can aspire to,” said Dr. Peter Kafeero, a law professor at Makerere University.

“Targeting her is targeting the idea of a fair and independent international court.”