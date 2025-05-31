Indian Parliamentary Delegation Visit Ethiopia to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia— An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, met with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, regional development, and reinforcing a unified stance against global terrorism.

During the discussions, Sule emphasized the importance of global unity in combating terrorism, stating,

“The attack on India’s soul is just not accepted. We all must commit ourselves to zero tolerance against any terrorism anywhere in the world.”

Desalegn, who served as Ethiopia’s Prime Minister from 2012 to 2018, acknowledged India’s support in Ethiopia’s development journey.

He highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to peace and security, and expressed solidarity with India’s efforts to combat terrorism.

The Indian delegation’s visit to Ethiopia is part of a broader diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation aims to strengthen international partnerships and convey India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation includes MPs from various political parties, reflecting India’s unified approach to foreign policy and counter-terrorism.

Members of the delegation have also engaged with leaders in other countries, including Qatar and South Africa, to discuss collaborative efforts in combating terrorism and enhancing bilateral relations.

India and Ethiopia share a longstanding relationship, with diplomatic ties established in 1948. The two countries have collaborated in various sectors, including trade, education, and infrastructure development.