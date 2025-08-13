NAIROBI, Kenya — Iran’s Agriculture Minister, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, has underscored Kenya’s critical position as a gateway to East Africa, promising rapid expansion in bilateral trade and deeper strategic partnerships, as the two nations convened in Nairobi this week.

Leading a delegation of roughly 100 Iranian officials and business representatives, Minister Nouri Ghezeljeh opened the 7th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission (JCC) meeting on Tuesday. It was the first such session hosted on Kenyan soil in over a decade .

“Iran views Kenya not merely as a trade partner but as a bridge to a regional market exceeding 350 million consumers,” said the minister.

He emphasized that Iran’s own geographic positioning offers Kenyan exporters an entree to both eastern and western markets

Targeting a Tenfold Increase

Current bilateral trade between the countries is modest—estimated at $150 million annually—but both sides have set their sights higher. Delegates are targeting growth to $1 billion per year, a nearly tenfold expansion, contingent on removing existing trade bottlenecks and enhancing technical cooperation .

Proposals under discussion include establishing a joint technical committee to address banking and barter trade issues, launching joint exhibitions, and boosting private-sector linkages.

The committee is expected to convene within 60 days to chart a pathway forward .

Trade Momentum and Goodwill

Iran’s drive toward closer economic ties is bolstered by a surge in exports to Africa. A deputy from Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization reported an 85 percent increase in exports during the three months ending June 21 compared to the same period last year.

Exports to Kenya alone reached $85 million, while total exports to Africa approached $260 million. The official estimated annual exports to Africa are around $1 billion, pending confirmation .

Diverse Sectors, Mutual Gains

The delegation includes major Iranian players in pharmaceuticals, industry, agriculture, and technology, signaling intent to expand cooperation beyond commodities and into strategic and technical areas .

Minister Nouri Ghezeljeh also highlighted potential benefits for Kenya’s agricultural sector, including how Iran’s experience in greenhouse cultivation, water-efficient farming, and production of high-value crops like pistachios, saffron, and dates could be leveraged in Kenyan markets .

A Renewed Chapter for Bilateral Engagement

Kenyan officials welcomed the renewed engagement. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi emphasized Kenya’s ambition to serve as a continental hub for trade, innovation, logistics, and diplomacy.

The session, he noted, opens opportunities to extend cooperation into areas such as climate-smart agriculture, infrastructure, education, and renewable energy .

As the meeting continues, both sides signalled optimism that this revived platform of economic cooperation can shift Nigeria–Kenya relations into a new era—rooted in mutual strategic interests and shared prosperity.

