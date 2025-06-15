ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – The Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia was removed from a high-level African Union conference in Addis Ababa on Saturday after several member states objected to his presence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Israel’s Foreign Ministry and raising fresh questions about the continent-wide body’s internal divisions over Middle East politics.

According to the Times of Israel Avraham Neguise, Israel’s top diplomat in Ethiopia and a former member of the Knesset from the Likud party, had been invited to attend the African Union’s annual event commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The ceremony, held at the Nelson Mandela Hall in the AU headquarters, brought together senior diplomats, heads of mission, and high-ranking officials from across the continent.

But according to a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Neguise was asked to leave the venue after a group of member states threatened to withdraw if he remained in the room.

The ministry did not name the countries involved but directed blame at the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti.

“It is outrageous that at an event commemorating the victims of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, to which the Israeli ambassador in Addis Ababa was invited, [Chairperson Youssouf] chose to introduce anti-Israel political elements,” the ministry said.

“This unacceptable conduct first and foremost dishonors the memory of the victims, and reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the histories of both the Rwandan and Jewish peoples.”

The diplomatic incident is the latest in a series of frictions between Israel and the African Union, where Israel’s observer status has been the subject of intense internal debate.

In 2023, Israeli delegates were escorted out of a similar AU summit amid disputes over procedural rules and opposition from member states aligned with the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Mr. Youssouf, a veteran diplomat and former ambassador to Egypt, Lebanon, Sudan, and Turkey, was elected chair of the African Union Commission earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the AU did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Ambassador Neguise, who assumed his post in August 2024, was not available for comment. His removal marks a rare public rebuff of a sitting ambassador at a major international forum and underscores the persistent tensions between Israel and blocs within the African diplomatic landscape.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it intends to pursue “necessary diplomatic steps with the relevant parties to clarify the seriousness with which we view this incident.”

The African Union’s genocide commemoration event is typically a moment of solemn reflection on one of Africa’s darkest chapters, but this year’s ceremony was overshadowed by the deepening political rifts between member states on global alliances and conflicts far beyond the continent’s borders.