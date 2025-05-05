Israeli Foreign Minister Visits Ethiopia, Signaling Strengthened Ties and Economic Ambitions

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday, launching a high-profile diplomatic and economic mission aimed at deepening ties between Israel and Ethiopia amid shifting regional dynamics and growing trade interests.

The visit marks a continuation of warming relations between the two countries and comes just two months after Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos traveled to Jerusalem for talks.

During his visit, Mr. Sa’ar is scheduled to meet with both Mr. Timotheos and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss strategic cooperation, security coordination, and bilateral investments.

“This visit reflects Israel’s long-term commitment to building meaningful partnerships across Africa,” Mr. Sa’ar said before departing Tel Aviv, as reported by local Israeli media.

“Ethiopia is a historic and strategic partner in the region, and we believe the time is right to unlock new opportunities for our peoples.”

Mr. Sa’ar is accompanied by a senior business delegation representing Israel’s agriculture, water technology, climate innovation, renewable energy, healthcare, and tech sectors.

The delegation was jointly organized by Israel’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy, along with leading trade associations.

According to Israeli officials, the goal is to catalyze cross-sector investment and forge new public-private partnerships, particularly in areas aligned with Ethiopia’s development priorities.

A joint economic forum, to be co-chaired by Mr. Sa’ar and Mr. Timotheos later this week, will bring together high-level government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from both nations. Topics on the agenda include infrastructure financing, food security, water resilience, and digital transformation.

“This isn’t just a symbolic diplomatic handshake,” an Ethiopian trade official said on condition of anonymity. “This is about connecting Israeli innovation to one of Africa’s fastest-evolving economies in a mutually beneficial way.”

The visit also holds political significance as Israel continues to recalibrate its Africa policy, seeking new alliances in the Horn of Africa and broader Red Sea region.

Ethiopia, for its part, views Israel as a strategic partner in technology transfer and global diplomacy, especially as it emerges from internal conflict and re-engages with international investors.

Neither government has publicly confirmed whether defense or security cooperation will be on the agenda, though analysts suggest such topics are increasingly central to Israeli-African relations.

The visit is expected to conclude later this week, with follow-up memorandums of understanding anticipated in key trade sectors.