By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – Japan has deployed two Kawasaki C‑2 military transport aircraft to Djibouti, establishing a regional hub to evacuate over 1,300 Japanese nationals stranded in Iran and Israel, as tensions in the Middle East intensify.

The operation, led by Japan’s Ministry of Defense, involves a 120-member crew drawn from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. The aircraft are stationed at the Japanese military facility in Djibouti, the country’s only overseas base, strategically located on the Horn of Africa.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the aircraft will conduct shuttle flights for Japanese citizens in need of emergency evacuation following the collapse of commercial flight options out of both countries.

“The security situation in the region is extremely fluid,” Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters in Tokyo. “Djibouti provides us with a secure and reliable staging point to assist our nationals swiftly.”

A Regional Role Grows in Urgency

Japan’s use of Djibouti underlines the strategic significance of the country’s port and air logistics infrastructure, which has become a launchpad for military, humanitarian, and diplomatic operations by multiple global powers.

The deployment marks the first large-scale noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) from Djibouti since Japan opened its military base there in 2011, originally to support anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.

Tokyo’s presence in Djibouti has since expanded, and this latest move reinforces its growing security role beyond East Asia.

Diplomatic Coordination Underway

The Japanese Embassy in Ankara, which also oversees consular affairs for citizens in Iran, has reportedly been coordinating with both Iranian and Israeli authorities to facilitate safe passage for evacuees. The operation includes medical support and logistics staff to handle high-risk evacuations.

Evacuation flights are expected to begin within days, depending on on-the-ground conditions and airspace clearance in the region, the WSJ reported.

This has Strategic implications for Djibouti, experts say

Djibouti’s role in this mission highlights the country’s increasing value as a geopolitical asset, especially for countries seeking logistical access to conflict-prone areas in the Middle East and Africa.

Already hosting military bases from China, France, the United States, and Italy, Djibouti has grown into one of the world’s most militarized zones per capita, despite its small size.

“This confirms Djibouti’s position as a global evacuation and logistics gateway,” said Dr. Mahdi Abdi, a regional security analyst based in Nairobi.

“Its neutrality and access make it indispensable in moments of crisis.”

