NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 6,200 South Sudanese refugees have departed from Kenya’s sprawling Kakuma and adjoining Kalobeyei camps since the beginning of 2025, with over 3,600 leaving between July and August 22, citing severe food shortages and the collapse of informal support systems, according to the U.N.’s refugee agency, UNHCR.

In recent weeks, the humanitarian situation has become so dire that many refugees—especially women and children—opted to return to South Sudan, despite the instability awaiting them.

The sharp rise in departures aligns with the onset of the World Food Programme’s (WFP) ration cuts in July. Under a newly implemented four-tier assistance model, only the two most vulnerable groups continued to receive support, leaving many without sufficient aid.

A deeper dive into the consequences of these cuts by humanitarian analysts reveals a grim picture: food assistance dropped from $17 per person per month to $13, and eventually to as little as $5 per person per month, leading to plummeting dietary diversity, collapsing informal credit systems, and rising food insecurity.

Residents described living on just one meal—or less—each day, and many faced impossible decisions: going hungry or returning to a dangerous homeland.

A System in Collapse, Refugees at Breaking Point

Credit systems once allowed shopkeepers in Kakuma to extend food against future aid transfers. But with reduced aid, shopkeepers rescinded credit lines, exacerbating the crisis.

A shopkeeper bluntly noted over the phone, “Since the aid is reduced, the credit is also reduced.”

Compounding the crisis, malnutrition has surged. A humanitarian analysis shows households subsisting on less than one meal per day increased from 43% to 51%, while average calorie intake fell by approximately 145 kcal per person per day, marking a 7% decline.

With stores drying up and livelihoods collapsing, some refugees reported selling assets or withdrawing children from school to cope.

Both UNHCR and WFP emphasized that the wave of departures reflects more than one crisis—but is undeniably connected to a broader funding drought.

UNHCR noted that many movements occur through undocumented crossings, suggesting actual numbers may be even higher.

The WFP warned on social media (X) that unless resources are rapidly mobilized, more refugees will face the impossible choice between starvation in camps or return to unstable conditions at home.

On the Ground: Returning to Uncertain Grounds

Regional officials in South Sudan confirmed that at least 668 refugees had arrived in Kapoeta East County, some traveling on foot, others by vehicle—echoes of desperation on par with statistics.

“It was better to come back home even if life here is also hard,” said Mary Lokujo, a mother of four who sought refuge in Narus.

Why It Matters

Humanitarian Repercussions: The mass departures highlight how food insecurity can quickly undermine stability within insular communities like Kakuma.

Policy Imperatives: The WFP’s new ration system underscores the moral and logistical complexities of aid prioritization amid severe resource constraints.

Urgency of Funding: Without replenished aid budgets, emergency responses risk imploding—pressing donors and governments to act decisively.

