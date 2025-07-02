NAIROBI, Kenya — Three young Kenyan activists arrested in connection with the June 25 anti-government protests were released on bail Tuesday, amid mounting domestic and international concerns over a widening crackdown on dissent in the East African nation.

The activists—identified as members of a decentralized youth coalition known as Gen Z Movement—were charged with incitement to violence and unlawful assembly.

A magistrate’s court in Nairobi granted each a cash bail of 50,000 Kenyan shillings (about $390), pending their next court appearance later this month.

Their release comes as human rights organizations raise alarm over what they describe as a pattern of targeted arrests, disappearances, and intimidation aimed at stifling civic expression.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International have called for an independent investigation into reports that several protest organizers were abducted by plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles, with some held in undisclosed locations for days without charge.

“These are not isolated incidents,” said Wanjiku Mburu, a senior program officer at the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

“We are seeing a systematic effort to criminalize peaceful protest and instill fear in a generation demanding accountability.”

The June 25 demonstrations—largely organized through social media platforms—drew tens of thousands of young people to the streets of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and other major cities.

Protesters decried economic hardship, youth unemployment, and a controversial tax bill passed by Parliament the week prior. Clashes with police left several injured, and videos circulated widely online showing security forces using teargas and batons to disperse unarmed crowds.

President William Ruto’s government has defended the police response, arguing that public order must be maintained and accusing some protest leaders of “orchestrating chaos under the guise of democracy.”

But critics say the government is backsliding on its democratic credentials.

“The fact that young citizens are being arrested for speaking out signals a dangerous turn,” said Dr. Mumo Musuva, a political analyst at the University of Nairobi.

“Kenya was once seen as a beacon of stability in the region. That reputation is at risk.”

In recent weeks, several prominent artists, digital influencers, and student leaders have reported being followed or harassed after voicing support for the protests. Some have since gone silent on social media.

Despite the pressure, Gen Z organizers vowed to continue their campaign for economic justice and democratic reforms. “Bail is not the end,” tweeted one of the released activists Tuesday evening. “We are not afraid.”

