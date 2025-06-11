By John Thiongo (John@alleastagrica.com)

Nairobi, Kenya — President William Ruto publicly acknowledged on Wednesday that a Kenyan blogger who died in police custody last week was killed “at the hands of the police,” marking a sharp departure from earlier official claims that the victim had inflicted fatal injuries on himself.

The statement, delivered during a televised address, comes amid growing public outrage over the death of Albert Ojwang, a little-known but increasingly vocal online critic who had been detained in Nairobi over a defamation complaint.

“Let us be clear: what happened to Mr. Ojwang was not suicide. It was state violence,” Mr. Ruto said.

“I have directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit to pursue this case to its conclusion, without fear or favor.”

A post-mortem conducted earlier this week revealed blunt-force trauma to Mr. Ojwang’s head and neck, injuries forensic experts said were consistent with sustained assault.

The findings contradicted a police report that initially attributed his death to self-inflicted wounds sustained during an “episode of agitation” in his holding cell.

In a press briefing hours after the president’s remarks, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja offered the first official timeline of events surrounding the case.

According to Mr. Kanja, Mr. Ojwang was arrested on June 7 by officers responding to a complaint filed by a well-connected businessman who accused the blogger of publishing defamatory content.

The arresting officers transported him to Kilimani Police Station, where he was reportedly held for questioning overnight.

“During that period, an altercation occurred between Mr. Ojwang and members of the custodial staff,” Mr. Kanja said.

“We are still piecing together the exact details of that encounter.”

Five officers involved in the arrest and detention have since been relieved of their duties, pending the outcome of dual investigations led by IPOA and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The incident has reignited public debate over police brutality in Kenya, a country where security forces have long faced accusations of extrajudicial killings and impunity.

Human rights groups quickly seized on Mr. Ruto’s remarks as both a rare admission and a potential turning point.

“We welcome the president’s candor,” said Ruth Nyaga, legal director at the Nairobi-based watchdog Justice Now.

“But we will be watching closely to ensure these words lead to actual accountability.”

The government has not yet announced whether charges will be filed.

Mr. Ojwang, believed to be in his late 20s, gained modest notoriety for his sharply worded social media posts criticizing local elites.

His family said he was preparing to launch a YouTube channel and had recently received threats over his content.

His death, and the government’s evolving explanation, have struck a nerve in a country increasingly unsettled by what activists describe as shrinking civic space and rising authoritarianism.

Outside Kilimani Police Station on Wednesday, a crowd of demonstrators gathered with signs that read “Justice for Albert” and “Silencing One Voice Won’t Silence Us All.”