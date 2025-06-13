NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya was gripped by protests on Thursday after the death of a 31-year-old blogger in police custody reignited public anger over police brutality and state censorship.

The blogger, Albert Omondi Ojwang, died on June 8 after being detained in Nairobi for comments he made online criticizing a senior police official.

Ojwang, a former high school teacher who gained a modest following as a government critic on social media, had posted a series of comments earlier this month aimed at Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. Days later, he was arrested under unclear circumstances.

A government-conducted postmortem, released Wednesday, showed that Ojwang died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, injuries consistent with physical assault, according to the chief government pathologist.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kenya’s civilian watchdog for police conduct, described the findings as “deeply troubling.”

On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators poured into the streets of Nairobi and Kisumu, demanding justice for Ojwang and the immediate suspension of Deputy Inspector General Lagat. In the capital, protests turned violent.

Demonstrators set fire to vehicles and clashed with riot police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

“We will not be silenced,” shouted Moses Atieno, a protester in Nairobi’s Mathare neighborhood. “Albert spoke for us. Now he is dead, and no one is safe.”

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) joined a chorus of civil society groups calling for an independent inquiry. “This case represents a dangerous erosion of civil liberties and freedom of expression in the country,” the commission said in a statement.

One police constable has been arrested in connection with the case, authorities confirmed Thursday evening.

The officer, whose identity has not been made public, is believed to have been part of the unit that detained Ojwang. Officials said further arrests may follow as investigations proceed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki issued a statement expressing “regret” over Ojwang’s death but stopped short of naming any specific officers.

“No Kenyan should die in the hands of the state for exercising their right to speak,” Kindiki said.

The case has drawn international attention, with Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urging Kenyan authorities to act swiftly.

“The world is watching how Kenya responds,” said CPJ’s Africa program coordinator, Angela Quintal.

Ojwang’s family, speaking from their rural home in Homa Bay County, said they would not bury him until justice is served.

“My brother was a peaceful man who believed in words, not violence,” said his sister, Doreen Achieng. “Now we want those responsible to be held to account.”

Kenya has a long and troubled history of alleged police abuse, especially against activists, journalists, and young men in low-income urban neighborhoods.

Though past governments have promised reforms, watchdogs say meaningful accountability remains elusive.

As night fell on Thursday, the mood in Nairobi remained tense.

Police maintained a heavy presence in several neighborhoods, and more protests were expected in the coming days.