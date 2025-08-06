By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — A damning new report by Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) portrays a nation where bribery has become a pervasive element of everyday life, with the police force and Uasin Gishu County emerging as the worst offenders.

Released on August 5, the 2024 National Ethics and Corruption Survey found that 52.1 percent of respondents admitted to paying bribes to gain access to public services, underscoring a culture of systemic corruption deeply entrenched across government institutions .

Police: President of the Graft Hierarchy

Nearly 48 percent of Kenyans identified police officers as the most corrupt profession in the public sector, with 29.9 percent of bribes reportedly paid to law enforcement personnel.

The report also highlights egregious misconduct in immigration services, civil registry offices, medical facilities, and land registries .

Uasin Gishu: Kenya’s Graft Epicenter

At the county level, Uasin Gishu topped the list—accounting for 11.12 percent of all national bribe payments.

The average bribe in the county was reported at KSh 25,873, significantly higher than in any other region . Baringo County followed with 6.94 percent, while Embu, Homa Bay, and Bomet rounded out the top five .

Services Rendered Only Through Bribes

Bribes were most commonly demanded—and almost always paid—during processes such as filing tax returns, obtaining reference letters, vehicle registration, securing NSSF membership, and college admissions.

These services saw 100 percent bribery prevalence in counties like Lamu and Machakos, revealing a near-total reliance on informal payments for service access .

Consequences and Motivations

The average national bribe dropped from KSh 11,625 in 2023 to KSh 4,878 in 2024, a shift attributed to widespread financial hardship. Yet Kenyans were still paying record sums in exceptional cases—ranging from KSh 243,651 for county executive appointments to KSh 200,000 for access at Kenya Wildlife Service offices .

The primary reasons cited for paying bribes included perceived necessity (40.5 percent), demand by public officers (43.3 percent), and urgency to avoid delays (18 percent) .

Apathy Speaks Volumes

Despite the scale of corruption revealed, an overwhelming 97.2 percent of victims did not report the incidents, citing fear of retaliation, distrust in authorities, or resignation to the status quo .

The EACC report reveals that bribery often delivers faster results than formal procedures—with services at institutions like NTSA or county commissioner offices achieved more reliably when informal payments are made .

As Kenya strives toward its Vision 2030 goals and international credibility in governance, these findings expose a corrosive weak point.

Reform advocates argue that without meaningful enforcement and cultural change, corruption risks further entrenching barriers to equitable access to public services.

In Brief

Key finding: Bribery is now routine, with over half of Kenyans admitting to paying bribes in 2024.

Most corrupt sectors: Police remain at the top, followed by immigration, medical, and registry services.

Most affected region: Uasin Gishu leads with the highest average bribes and largest aggregate share nationally.

Barriers to reform: Reporting rates remain near zero, while financial pressure drives continued reliance on illicit payments.

