NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya is in active negotiations with China to convert a colossal $5 billion dollar-denominated loan, used to fund its flagship Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), into Chinese yuan.

The strategic move, confirmed by an aide to Finance Minister John Mbadi, aims to ease debt servicing costs, as China offers significantly lower interest rates compared to U.S. dollar financing.

The loan, contracted from China—the country’s largest bilateral lender—underpinned one of Kenya’s most ambitious infrastructure projects: a high-speed rail line linking Mombasa to Nairobi.

In discussions with Bloomberg, Treasury Secretary Mbadi disclosed that the conversion talks could reduce the approximately $1 billion Kenya currently spends each year on servicing this debt.

It would also potentially extend the loan’s repayment period, giving Nairobi greater breathing room in its national budget.

However, the timing and structure of the prospective agreement remain unspecified. Government officials have not provided a firm timeline, and Chinese authorities have not publicly commented on the negotiations.

These talks form part of Kenya’s broader effort to manage a precarious external debt profile. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have flagged the country’s rising borrowing as a growing risk.

Last year, attempts to raise revenue through tax increases prompted widespread protests, forcing the government to backtrack.

For analysts, converting the loan into yuan offers a dual advantage: lower interest obligations and potential debt relief via extended maturities. Should the talks succeed, this may become a template for future renegotiations with other creditors.

Background: The SGR project, launched in 2016, has so far connected Mombasa with Nairobi and Naivasha, funded primarily by Chinese loans.

Critics have raised concerns about growing dependence on Chinese capital and associated geopolitical implications, drawing comparisons with so-called “debt-trap diplomacy.”

As Kenya navigates these negotiations, the outcome may significantly shape not only its fiscal landscape but also its relationship with China and broader credit partners in the years ahead.

