NAIROBI, Kenya – A Kenyan High Court has issued a long-awaited arrest warrant for a British national in connection with the 2012 killing of Agnes Wanjiru, a 21-year-old Kenyan woman whose body was found in a septic tank near a hotel in Nanyuki more than a decade ago.

Justice Alexander Muteti ruled that there was “probable cause” to hold the suspect to account and granted the warrant at the request of the Director of Public Prosecutions, paving the way for extradition proceedings from the United Kingdom.

Ms. Wanjiru, a single mother and hairdresser, disappeared on the night of March 31, 2012, after being seen leaving a bar with British soldiers near the town of Nanyuki. Weeks later, her body was discovered in a septic tank at a hotel frequented by members of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

For years, the case has been the focus of public outrage in Kenya, with many accusing both local and British authorities of dragging their feet. In 2019, a judicial inquest concluded that Ms. Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers, but major legal steps—including formal charges—had not been taken until now.

Family members say today’s ruling is a bittersweet moment. “We have waited too long,” said Esther Muchiri, a family spokesperson.

“While this is progress, it is not justice yet.”

The court also ordered that neither the identity of the accused nor that of witnesses be published, a measure designed to safeguard the integrity of what promises to be a complex legal process.

In London, the United Kingdom government issued a statement affirming that it remains “absolutely committed” to helping Kenyan authorities ensure justice, while noting that it cannot comment further due to legal restrictions.

