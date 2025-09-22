NAIROBI, Kenya — The Kenyan government has formally designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Hizb-ur-Tahrir as terrorist entities, in a move that signals an escalation in its domestic counterterrorism strategy.

The declaration, issued in a government gazette notice on September 19, criminalizes their membership, funding, support, or propaganda in Kenya under the nation’s Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen signed the order, which classifies the two groups as “specified entities” under Section 3(3) of the Act. The designation takes effect immediately and remains in force until either revoked by the Cabinet Secretary or overturned by a court.

Rationales and Reactions

Officials say the move reflects escalating concerns over radicalization and extremist influences within Kenya, particularly given threats in the region posed by al-Shabab and other Islamist militant groups.

For years, intelligence and security agencies have monitored activities linked to transnational Islamist movements, warning that ideologies promoted by groups like the Brotherhood and Hizb-ur-Tahrir may serve as upstream enablers of violence.

However, critics and civil society groups have raised alarms. They warn the broad sweep of the declaration might infringe on freedoms of speech, assembly, and religious practice.

There are concerns about due process, given that the legal framework allows for investigations, asset freezes, and restrictions on association, sometimes without the standard protections that many expect under constitutional law.

Context and Implications

Kenya has long been on the front line in the fight against terrorism in East Africa. Notable attacks—such as the 2013 Westgate Mall siege in Nairobi, the 2015 Garissa University shooting, and the 2019 DusitD2 hotel attack—remain among its deadliest recent reminders.

Under the new designation:

– Individuals or organizations found supporting, funding, or being members of these groups could be prosecuted.

– Security forces are empowered to freeze assets, monitor movement, and investigate networks suspected of affiliation.

– Meetings, charitable donations, or other expression construed as propaganda may also be subject to legal sanctions.

On the diplomatic front, Kenya’s decision aligns it with several other countries that have proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia.

Questions remain over how enforcement will play out on the ground.

Observers will be watching closely to see how law enforcement agencies identify membership or support, what evidence is required, and whether the courts will be called upon to adjudicate disputes or challenges.

Legal analysts suggest that some individuals or organizations formerly associated with these groups may seek injunctions or court orders to contest the designation.

Beyond legal consequences, the move may affect social and political dynamics in Kenya’s Muslim communities, particularly in coastal and northern regions where Islamist movements have had more presence. Whether this new policy helps reduce extremism or alienates communities will be a key test for the government.

