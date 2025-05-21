Kenya Defends China Ties Amid U.S. Scrutiny

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya has formally addressed concerns raised by U.S. Senator Jim Risch regarding its deepening relationship with China, emphasizing its sovereign right to engage with global partners in pursuit of national interests.

In a letter sent to Senator Risch, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi clarified Kenya’s stance following President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China.

During the visit, President Ruto referred to Kenya and China as “co-architects of a new world order,” a statement that Senator Risch interpreted as a shift in allegiance towards Beijing .

“No matter our size or state of nation, there is one thing that we must always safeguard—the sovereignty of our nation, the right to choose our friends and how to work with our friends,”

Mudavadi stated during a televised interview. He further invited Senator Risch to visit Kenya for a more in-depth discussion on the matter .

Senator Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concerns during a recent hearing, stating that President Ruto’s remarks signaled not just alignment but allegiance to China.

He urged a reassessment of the U.S.-Kenya relationship in light of these developments .

Kenyan officials have reiterated that their engagement with China is part of a broader strategy to diversify international partnerships and is not indicative of a pivot away from traditional allies like the United States.

Nelson Koech, chairperson of the National Assembly’s Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence Committee, emphasized that Kenya seeks partnerships based on mutual respect and shared interests .

During President Ruto’s visit to China, Kenya and China elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signing multiple agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure and trade .

Amidst evolving global dynamics, Kenya maintains that its foreign policy decisions are guided by national interests and a commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with all partners.