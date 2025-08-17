NAIROBI, Kenya – In a move casting a shadow over efforts to stabilize the volatile eastern region of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo sharply denounced Kenya’s recent appointment of a consul general to the rebel-held city of Goma, calling it a breach of international diplomatic protocol and a dangerous nod to de facto rebel control.

The DRC’s Foreign Ministry issued a pointed statement on Saturday, accusing Kenya of sidestepping international law by failing to seek Kinshasa’s approval before nominating Judy Kiaria Nkumiri as Consul General in Goma—now under the control of the M23 rebel group.

Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, such appointments require the “prior agreement of the Congolese authorities and the issuance of an exequatur” by Kinshasa.

“Any announcement relating to the appointment of a consul in Goma is particularly inappropriate,” the DRC statement read, warning that the action risked lending legitimacy to “the ongoing illegal occupation” by the M23 rebels, who are widely accused of committing serious human rights abuses.

The appointment, part of a broader diplomatic reshuffle announced by Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday, appeared to come without prior consultation with the Congolese government, prompting a swift rebuke from Kinshasa.

Analysts suggest the fallout may mark a notable shift in regional alignments. Congolese political commentator Christian Moleka told The Associated Press that the move could exacerbate existing distrust between Kinshasa and Nairobi—particularly as Kenya perceivably grows closer to Rwanda, which is accused of supporting the M23 rebels.

The timing of the announcement compounds its impact. Goma fell to the M23 following a rapid offensive in January—a major escalation after decades of conflict—and remains a linchpin of regional instability.

Kenya’s nomination came amid broader—but uneventful—regional diplomacy. Qatar, along with neighboring state efforts, has intermittently sought to mediate peace in the region, though without achieving lasting cessation of hostilities.

Legal voices within Kenya have seized on the controversy. Lawyer Willis Otieno, speaking with K24 Digital, framed the refusal as symptomatic of a broader erosion of confidence in Kenya’s diplomacy under President Ruto, calling it a “quiet vote of no confidence.”

As the standoff persists, observers warn the dispute could deepen diplomatic fracture and lower the odds of resolving Africa’s most entrenched conflict. For now, the DRC’s unequivocal rejection stands as a clear assertion of sovereignty—and a rebuff to any external overture perceived to undercut it.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved