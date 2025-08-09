NAIROBI, Kenya — In a heartrending turn of events on the evening of Friday, August 8, 2025, a bus carrying mourners home from a funeral overturned while navigating a roundabout outside Kisumu, claiming the lives of 25 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.

The bus, departing from Kakamega, lost control as it approached the Coptic Roundabout, a notorious stretch of road prone to accidents, said Peter Maina, the regional traffic enforcement officer for Nyanza Province.

“The vehicle lost control, veered, rolled onto the other side of the road,” he told reporters. Among the dead were 10 women, 10 men, and a 10-year-old girl, he added.

Emergency services transported 29 injured passengers to local hospitals. Medical authorities later confirmed the deaths of four additional victims, including one infant under the age of one, underscoring the tragedy’s devastating human cost.

The accident has reignited national concern over Kenya’s road safety record, where poorly maintained roads, speeding, and overcrowded vehicles often contribute to frequent fatal collisions.

The stretch near Kisumu is particularly dangerous, with many citing it as a long-standing “blackspot” in need of urgent improvements.

Tragically, this incident follows closely on the heels of two other transport-related disasters: a light aircraft crash in Nairobi earlier this week, which killed six people, and a collision between a bus and train in Naivasha that claimed eight lives.

The succession of tragedies has heightened public calls for a comprehensive overhaul of Kenya’s transportation infrastructure and safety protocols.

Local and national leaders, meanwhile, have pledged to launch a formal investigation into the cause of the crash and to fast-track safety measures to prevent a recurrence.

But for the families of those lost, such gestures offer little solace amid profound grief and loss.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved