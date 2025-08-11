NAIROBI, Kenya — In a dramatic policy shift, Kenya is pursuing a $2 billion expansion of its flagship airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), by tapping international development banks—just nine months after scrapping a planned concession agreement with India’s Adani Group following legal controversy surrounding the company’s founder.

Transport Minister Davis Chirchir announced that the government has formally reached out to a range of major global infrastructure financiers, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency,

China Exim Bank, KfW, the European Investment Bank, and the African Development Bank, to promptly bankroll the project.

Rather than handing the airport over to a private operator as previously envisioned, Kenya now plans to oversee construction directly—and may only lease the new facilities afterward.

“Instead of bringing concessioning to build the airport, we build the airport that we can concession later,” Mr. Chirchir told reporters.

The expansion blueprint includes the addition of a second runway and construction of a modern new terminal.

The effort forms part of Nairobi’s broader strategy to enhance its role as a regional transit hub amid surging passenger demand.

Financing for the broader infrastructure agenda will also be bolstered by a securitized bond—expected to raise approximately $1.36 billion (175 billion shillings)—backed by fuel levies and aimed at both domestic and international investors.

The recent reversal follows the withdrawal of the Adani deal last November, which collapsed amid U.S. legal charges against its billionaire founder and widespread public scrutiny.

