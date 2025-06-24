By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – As Kenya prepares for mass demonstrations marking the anniversary of last year’s deadly Finance Bill protests, a coalition of foreign envoys has called for restraint and respect for constitutional rights.

In a rare joint statement, twelve diplomats—including ambassadors from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and other European and African nations—urged both protesters and authorities to ensure that June 25 demonstrations remain peaceful. The envoys stressed the importance of upholding a recent High Court ruling that bars the use of plainclothes police during protests and reaffirmed international support for the right to free assembly.

“We welcome the High Court’s affirmation of Kenyans’ constitutional rights,” the statement read. “We encourage all actors to engage peacefully and avoid actions that may escalate tensions or lead to violence.”

Their remarks come amid growing concerns over the appearance of club-wielding civilian groups who claim they will “protect” Nairobi during the planned protests. The groups—often dressed in civilian clothing and seen in online videos patrolling city neighborhoods—have raised fears of government-backed vigilantism.

Human rights organizations say these counter-protest formations appear loosely coordinated, but warn they may be covertly supported by political actors intent on intimidating dissenters and disrupting peaceful assemblies.

“These are not spontaneous citizens’ patrols,” said Wanjiru Kobia, legal director at the Nairobi-based Civil Freedoms Forum. “They’re political operatives. We’ve seen this playbook before—outsourcing violence under the guise of community protection.”

The government has not publicly acknowledged or denounced the groups, and Interior Ministry officials declined repeated requests for comment.

Last year’s Finance Bill protests erupted into nationwide unrest, leaving dozens dead and prompting widespread criticism of the government’s handling of economic reforms and police conduct. The anniversary rally, organized by civil society coalitions and student groups, is expected to draw large crowds in Nairobi and other urban centers.

Security agencies have promised a “measured” response. But opposition leaders and rights watchdogs say the credibility of that pledge hinges on the government’s willingness to rein in unofficial enforcers and fully comply with the court order banning plainclothes deployment.

“There’s a line between policing and provocation,” said political analyst Patrick Mwangi. “This week will test which side the government falls on.”

As June 25 approaches, the capital remains on edge—caught between memories of last year’s violence and mounting pressure for accountability in the year since.

© All East Africa – all rights reserved