NAIROBI, Kenya — In a chilling development, Kenyan authorities have exhumed five bodies from shallow graves in the Kwa Binzaro area of Kilifi County, approximately two kilometers from the notorious Shakahola Forest site.

According to AP news agency, the area is associated with the Good News International Ministries, a doomsday cult led by Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, where over 400 bodies were discovered in 2023.

Dr. Richard Njoroge, the government pathologist overseeing the exhumation, confirmed that ten human body parts were also found scattered in nearby thickets.

The exhumation efforts, which began on Thursday, have uncovered 27 suspected mass graves, raising concerns that more bodies may be discovered as investigations continue.

The exhumation is being conducted by a team of homicide detectives, forensic experts, and pathologists.

Authorities have arrested 11 individuals believed to be former followers of Mackenzie in connection with the new discoveries, though no formal charges have been filed.

In 2023, Mackenzie was arrested and charged with murder after instructing his followers to starve themselves to death to “meet Jesus.”

He remains in custody awaiting trial. The Kenyan government has since declared the Good News International Ministries an organized criminal group under the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act.

The latest exhumations have reignited concerns over the practices of religious organizations in Kenya, particularly those that discourage medical treatment and education. Authorities continue to investigate the full extent of the cult’s activities and the number of victims involved.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved