NAIROBI, Kenya — A newly released report by the U.S. State Department paints a grim picture of Kenya’s labour law enforcement, signaling that while regulations exist, their implementation remains ineffective—especially across the country’s informal economy.

The report, part of the U.S. Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2024, highlights that although formal-sector businesses generally adhere to workplace safety standards, the enforcement machinery falls short in ensuring compliance across the sprawling informal economy, which accounts for more than 80 percent of Kenya’s workforce .

According to the report, Kenya’s Ministry of Labour faces significant constraints. The Directorate of Occupational Health and Safety Services (DOHSS) has the legal authority to conduct unannounced inspections and issue prohibition notices or destroy hazardous materials.

However, staffing shortages and limited geographic presence severely hinder its ability to monitor workplaces effectively .

Furthermore, enforcement of wage, hour, and overtime regulations is described as inconsistent. Penalties for labour violations are frequently misaligned with the scale and seriousness of offenses—often falling short of what might be expected in similar cases . Adding to the challenge, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions shoulders responsibility for labour violation cases but is overwhelmed by delays and a growing backlog .

The consequences are especially dire for the informal sector—where most workers “are technically covered” by labour laws, “but the government did not inspect or enforce violations in [that] sector,” according to the report .

These findings underscore the difficulties Kenya faces in protecting its vast informal workforce.

Kenyan officials did not immediately offer a response to queries. But experts suggest the issues stem from a combination of insufficient resources, decentralized enforcement mechanisms, and the sheer scale of informal employment—known locally as the “Jua Kali” (or “hot sun”) sector—that makes regulation especially complex .

The unfolding crisis raises urgent questions: How can Kenya ensure that its labour laws—crafted with fairly strong legal foundations—effectively safeguard its workers? And in a country where informal work is the norm rather than the exception, what steps can the government take to bring vulnerable workers out of the shadows?

Why This Matters

The U.S. State Department’s report signals international concern over systemic lapses that leave a majority of employees unprotected.

Without enforcement across the informal sector, many workers remain exposed to unsafe conditions and wage violations.

The critique highlights a growing credibility gap between Kenya’s regulatory frameworks and the realities on the ground.

