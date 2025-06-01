By Jeff Mwaura

HOMA BAY, Kenya — In a landmark event, Kenya commemorated its 62nd Madaraka Day on Sunday in Homa Bay County, marking the first time the national celebration was held in this lakeside region.

President William Ruto led the festivities at the newly refurbished Raila Odinga Stadium, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the blue economy and maritime affairs.

The choice of Homa Bay as the venue underscores the administration’s focus on harnessing the economic potential of Kenya’s water resources, particularly those of Lake Victoria.

“This year’s Madaraka Day, held in the heart of the Nyanza region, is more than a celebration; it is a testament to the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” said Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

The event also highlighted Kenya’s growing international partnerships, with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar attending as the guest of honour.

Her presence signifies strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and Slovenia, focusing on economic cooperation, regional peace, and climate action.

In preparation for the celebrations, Homa Bay underwent significant infrastructural developments, including the renovation of the 12,000-seater Raila Odinga Stadium and the upgrade of over 35 kilometers of roads. These improvements aim to boost tourism and trade in the region.

The theme of the celebrations, “Harnessing Kenya’s Blue Economy for Sustainable Growth,” was evident throughout the event. Projects such as the development of fish landing sites and the establishment of aquaculture training centers were highlighted as key initiatives to drive economic growth in the region.