NAIROBI, Kenya – A tourist bus carrying Indian nationals crashed near the town of Nyahururu on Tuesday, killing at least five people, including two children, and injuring more than 20 others, according to Kenyan police and hospital officials.

The bus, which was en route to the Thomson’s Falls area from Nakuru, veered off a sharp bend on a hilly stretch of the Nyahururu–Nyeri highway and overturned around 2:40 p.m. local time.

Authorities suspect brake failure or driver fatigue may have played a role, though investigations are ongoing.

Local responders, including Red Cross teams and county disaster units, rushed to the scene to extract survivors from the mangled wreckage.

Several critically injured passengers were airlifted to Nairobi hospitals via helicopter, while others were treated at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

“It was a horrific scene,” said Peter Kimotho, a first responder with the Laikipia County emergency unit.

“The bus was crumpled. Some passengers had been thrown through the windows.”

The group of tourists, reportedly from Kerala in southern India, had arrived in Kenya last weekend as part of a wildlife and cultural tour organized by a private operator based in Nairobi.

The Indian High Commission in Nairobi confirmed the casualties and said it was working closely with Kenyan authorities to support the victims and coordinate repatriation efforts.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident involving Indian tourists,” the High Commission said in a statement.

“We are in contact with local authorities and medical teams to ensure proper care for the injured and support for bereaved families.”

Road accidents are a persistent issue in Kenya, particularly on rural and hilly routes where road conditions, speeding, and limited enforcement of safety regulations contribute to frequent fatalities.

According to Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority, over 2,000 people have died in road crashes so far this year.

Tourism officials expressed condolences and emphasized the need for stricter oversight of transportation services catering to foreign visitors.

“This is a national tragedy,” said Mary Muthoni, an official with the Ministry of Tourism. “We must ensure tourist safety remains paramount—whether in parks or on the roads.”

Local police confirmed that the driver, who survived the crash, is assisting investigators.

As rescue operations concluded Tuesday evening, emergency crews towed the wreckage away while families in India waited anxiously for updates. A local vigil is planned in Nyahururu in memory of the victims.