NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya is set to auction 10 oil and gas exploration blocks this September, marking the first licensing round since the enactment of the Petroleum Act in 2019. The move is part of the government’s strategy to attract international investment and bolster the country’s emerging hydrocarbon sector.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi announced that the blocks, identified based on geoscientific data, are located in the Lamu and Anza basins—areas with proven discoveries and significant untapped potential.

The licensing process aims to be transparent and merit-based, offering tax incentives to prospective investors.

The auction is seen as a critical step in Kenya’s efforts to develop its oil industry. The South Lokichar project in Turkana County, the country’s only commercially viable oil discovery, has faced challenges in progressing to the commercial phase.

In April, Tullow Oil agreed to sell its Kenyan assets to Gulf Energy Ltd for at least $120 million, a deal that includes the Lokichar oilfield.

To support exploration and development, the government is investing in infrastructure, including a proposed 824-892 kilometer pipeline to transport crude oil from Turkana to the Port of Lamu for export.

As Kenya prepares for its first licensing round, it faces competition from neighboring Tanzania, which is also launching an oil and gas licensing round in May 2025.

The outcome of Kenya’s auction will be closely watched as the country seeks to establish itself as a significant player in East Africa’s oil industry.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved