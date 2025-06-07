By Jeff Mwaura

MOMBASA, Kenya — A coalition of prominent Kenyan opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua of the People’s Liberation Party, continued their coastal tour on Saturday, addressing large crowds in towns such as Voi, Maungu, and Kisauni.

The tour aims to galvanize support ahead of the 2027 general elections and to voice opposition to the contentious Finance Bill 2025.

“We are committed to pursuing the change we believe is necessary — an unstoppable movement towards a new regime that truly serves the interests of our people,” Mr. Gachagua declared during a rally in Malili, Makueni County.

The Finance Bill 2025, currently under public scrutiny, proposes significant tax reforms, including granting the Kenya Revenue Authority access to personal financial data from banks and mobile money platforms.

While the government argues these measures are essential to broaden the tax base and reduce the fiscal deficit, critics contend they infringe on privacy rights and disproportionately affect ordinary citizens.

Public hearings on the bill have drawn substantial crowds in cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, reflecting widespread concern over the proposed changes.

The arrest of software developer Rose Njeri, who created a tool to facilitate public opposition to the bill, has further intensified the debate, raising questions about digital freedoms and government overreach.