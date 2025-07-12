NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s political crisis deepened on Saturday as opposition leaders demanded the resignation of President William Ruto, denouncing his recent directive to security forces to “shoot looters in the leg” — a statement they say has emboldened police brutality and further eroded public trust in the government.

The calls come in the wake of the fatal shooting of Boniface Kariuki, a 27-year-old street vendor, who was reportedly gunned down at close range by police during protests in Nairobi earlier this week.

His death, captured in a widely circulated video, has sparked national outrage and renewed scrutiny of the president’s approach to civil unrest.

“This regime has declared war on its own people,” said Kalonzo Musyoka, a former vice president and prominent opposition figure.

“No leader who governs by the gun can claim legitimacy. President Ruto must resign or face lawful removal.”

More than 50 people have been killed across the country since anti-government protests intensified in early June.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) this week confirmed that at least 38 civilians were killed during the July 7 memorial protests marking the anniversary of the Saba Saba movement — a day originally intended to commemorate Kenya’s pro-democracy struggle in the 1990s.

The KNCHR described the day as the “bloodiest” in recent memory, citing extensive use of live ammunition, arbitrary arrests, and what it called “systemic state-sanctioned repression.”

Over 130 people were injured and dozens remain missing.

President Ruto, who has defended his security strategy as necessary to curb criminal elements hijacking peaceful protests, has so far resisted calls to apologize or walk back his remarks. Speaking at a state function in Eldoret on Friday, he accused the opposition of “weaponizing sorrow” for political gain.

“We will not allow criminals to terrorize citizens under the guise of protest,” Ruto said.

“Security forces must uphold the rule of law — firmly and without fear.”

But rights organizations and legal watchdogs argue that the president’s rhetoric has empowered impunity.

Amnesty International Kenya said the government was “fanning the flames of repression,” warning that the country risks sliding into authoritarianism if the crackdown continues unchecked.

Analysts say the mounting death toll and deepening political divide could undermine stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The crisis also casts a shadow over Kenya’s international image as a regional democratic anchor.

“The government appears increasingly isolated,” said Wanjiru Gikonyo, a civic engagement expert.

“The people are not only mourning — they are mobilizing.”

A coalition of civil society groups and student unions is planning another wave of demonstrations next week, despite warnings from Interior Ministry officials. In downtown Nairobi, graffiti reading “Ruto Must Go” has begun to appear on walls near City Hall, echoing chants from protesters across the country.

As tensions escalate, calls are growing for a mediated national dialogue — though few believe such talks can succeed without major concessions from the Ruto administration.

“This is a moment of reckoning,” said Senator Edwin Sifuna. “Kenya’s democracy is on the edge.”

