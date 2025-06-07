NAIROBI, Kenya — A coalition of high-profile opposition leaders ramped up their campaign to unseat President William Ruto by 2027, holding a major rally in Voi, Taita Taveta County on Friday as part of their ongoing “One Term Movement” tour.

The alliance includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, and former Speaker Justin Muturi—all of whom addressed supporters in coordinated speeches targeting the Kenya Kwanza administration’s track record.

According to People Daily Digital, the leaders accused President Ruto’s government of economic failure, rising public debt, and growing authoritarian tendencies.

Kalonzo Musyoka warned that “the public will not tolerate a second term marked by this level of economic hardship,” while Gachagua emphasized the group’s resolve to “reclaim the country’s democratic direction.”

As reported by The Star Kenya, one of the key rallying points during the Voi event was opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2025, which proposes tax increases on digital services, vehicle ownership, and mandatory housing fund contributions.

The bill has been widely criticized for disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income Kenyans.

Martha Karua, speaking at the rally, stated that the “One Term Movement is not just political—it is a civic duty,” and called on Kenyans to resist what she described as “a dangerous erosion of constitutional rights,” The Star reported.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi highlighted what he called a betrayal of the 2022 social contract. He warned that the government’s current trajectory could trigger mass civil resistance unless reversed.

The Kenya Kwanza government has dismissed the growing movement, describing it as “an alliance of convenience without a viable policy alternative,” according to remarks by ruling party insiders quoted by The Star Kenya.

In a separate development, the National Treasury issued a statement addressing public concerns over the Finance Bill, clarifying that VAT registration thresholds and digital tax plans are still under review.

As noted in TV47 Digital, other controversies surrounding the Affordable Housing Act—such as claims that labor unions were involved in its drafting—have also been publicly disputed by groups like COTU.

The “One Term Movement” has gained momentum online under hashtags like #RutoOneTerm and is expected to continue its tour through Kwale, Kilifi, and other counties in the coming weeks.

Whether the opposition’s push translates into an effective electoral force ahead of the 2027 polls remains to be seen—but political analysts are already calling it the most formidable coalition to challenge the incumbent since 2022.