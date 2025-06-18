By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya’s judiciary, international observers, and civil society groups are demanding an urgent and independent investigation into police conduct during recent nationwide protests, following a wave of brutality that has left dozens injured and reignited scrutiny of the country’s troubled law enforcement system.

The Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG), a coalition of civil rights organizations, issued a scathing statement on Tuesday condemning what it described as “unrestrained use of force” by police officers during demonstrations that swept through Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale counties over the past two days.

The group confirmed at least five cases of gunshot wounds and 25 hospitalizations, including protesters, journalists, and bystanders. Among the injured is Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old face-mask vendor who was shot in the head at point-blank range by a masked officer in Nairobi’s central business district while walking away from the scene. He remains in critical condition.

“These actions amount to a gross violation of human rights and a betrayal of the constitutional role of the police,” the PRWG declared.

“Kenyans are being punished for speaking out.”

The protests were sparked by the June 6 death in police custody of Albert Ojwang, a schoolteacher and blogger accused of defaming Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat. Langat has since stepped aside pending investigations, but public outrage continues to swell.

In a rare joint statement, the UK Embassy in Nairobi, alongside European and American diplomats, urged the Kenyan government to uphold its commitment to transparency, justice, and international human rights standards.

“We call for a thorough, impartial investigation into all incidents of police violence, and for those responsible to be held accountable under the law,” the statement read.

Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission also weighed in, cautioning that “unchecked police conduct threatens the rule of law and the public’s trust in justice institutions.”

While President William Ruto has yet to speak directly on the crisis, Interior Ministry officials confirmed that the officer who shot Kariuki has been arrested and will be charged in court.

Nonetheless, critics argue that accountability is often limited to lower-ranking officers, while command-level decisions go unchallenged.

“This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s a pattern,” said Miriam Gichuru, a Nairobi-based legal scholar. “We are staring at a systemic collapse of accountability in policing.”

With another round of protests planned for June 24, civil society leaders are urging the government to de-escalate tensions and commit to long-delayed police reforms, including the revival of the stalled Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) review process.

“The streets are crying for justice,” said George Kegoro, a longtime human rights advocate. “What happens next will define the Ruto administration’s credibility on the rule of law.”

