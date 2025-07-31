NAIROBI, Kenya – The Kenya Police Service has once again emerged as the institution most associated with bribery in the country, according to the 2025 Bribery Index released on Wednesday by Transparency International – Kenya.

The findings, which paint a sobering picture of endemic corruption within public service, have triggered renewed calls for structural reforms and greater accountability.

According to the report, the likelihood of encountering bribery within the police force stood at an alarming 72 percent, while the prevalence of reported bribes involving the service reached 51 percent—the highest figures across all public institutions surveyed. Overall, police officers accounted for nearly 40 percent of all bribes reported in Kenya this year.

The index, which compiles first-hand citizen experiences across all 47 counties, highlights how deeply ingrained the practice remains, particularly in interactions involving routine law enforcement such as traffic stops, criminal investigations, and report filings.

“These numbers are not just statistics. They represent real experiences of ordinary Kenyans being extorted or coerced at points of vulnerability,” said Sheila Masinde, Executive Director of TI-Kenya.

“This year’s findings demand urgent, not cosmetic, reforms.”

Digital and Structural Reforms Proposed

Among the key recommendations in the report are the introduction of digital service delivery platforms, body-worn cameras, and a revamped citizen complaint mechanism.

Civil society actors argue that technological interventions could significantly limit physical contact points where bribes are typically solicited.

While some policing units in Nairobi and Mombasa have piloted body-camera initiatives, these efforts remain patchy and underfunded.

In response to the findings, the Ministry of Interior acknowledged the need for reform but cautioned that “restoring public confidence in law enforcement is a complex and long-term process.”

“Yes, we’ve seen the data and we are not in denial,” said Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Cheruiyot during a press briefing.

“But our officers also work under extreme pressure and limited resources. Reform must be holistic and adequately resourced.”

Public Trust at a Tipping Point

The report arrives amid a backdrop of escalating political discontent and citizen protests against rising costs of living and perceived government unaccountability.

Activists warn that persistent police corruption could further erode public trust in state institutions and fan unrest.

“For many young people, especially in the informal settlements, the police are not seen as protectors but as predators,” said Michael Ogada, a Nairobi-based human rights lawyer.

“If the government fails to act decisively, it risks losing moral authority entirely.”

Despite repeated pledges to reform the force—including the 2024 rollout of the National Police Service Charter—progress has been uneven.

Analysts note that without stronger political will and independent oversight, the cycle of impunity is unlikely to be broken.

