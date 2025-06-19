By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

Nairobi, Kenya — Two Kenyan police officers were arraigned in Nairobi on Wednesday after allegedly shooting and seriously wounding a street hawker during ongoing protests over the death of a popular blogger in police custody.

The officers are being held as investigations continue, intensifying public scrutiny of police conduct amid growing national unrest.

The wounded man, identified as Boniface Kariuki, was shot at close range during demonstrations that erupted following the death of Albert Ojwang, a social media commentator who died under disputed circumstances while in police custody earlier this month.

Kariuki is currently receiving intensive care at Kenyatta National Hospital, according to his family. His father, John Kariuki, told reporters on Thursday that his son had “committed no crime and was only trying to earn a living” when he was shot.

Human rights organizations, including the Kenya Human Rights Commission, have called for an independent investigation and prosecution of the officers involved, describing the shooting as part of a “pattern of impunity” within the country’s police forces.

> “These violent responses to peaceful protest are unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” said a statement from the Police Reforms Working Group, a civil society coalition.

A Nation on Edge

The arraignment comes amid a wave of nationwide demonstrations that have roiled Nairobi, Mombasa, and other major cities since Ojwang’s death.

Protesters accuse authorities of extrajudicial killings and political intimidation, with many chanting Ojwang’s name in calls for reform.

In several cities, police responded with tear gas, beatings, and arrests. Video footage shared online showed uniformed officers dispersing crowds and targeting protesters with rubber bullets.

The government has yet to release an autopsy report on Ojwang, who was detained earlier this month over alleged “incitement” charges tied to his online commentary.

“The silence from the Interior Ministry is making things worse,” said Dr. Anne Makori, a political analyst and governance expert.

“The public wants answers, not more violence.”

Pressure Mounts on Ruto Administration

The protests represent one of the most serious challenges to President William Ruto’s administration since his election in 2022. Critics say that while the president has promised security sector reforms, the reality on the ground suggests little change.

“The state is reverting to tactics we thought we had left behind,” said Charles Munene, a Nairobi-based legal advocate.

“The death of a blogger in custody should have prompted immediate transparency—not another wave of brutality.”

As Kenya approaches the 2027 general elections, civil society groups warn that unresolved police violence could erode public trust in state institutions and increase the risk of further unrest.

At the time of publication, the two officers remained in custody pending further investigation. No trial date has been set.

