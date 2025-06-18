By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – In a disturbing escalation of public unrest, a masked Kenyan police officer shot an unarmed mask vendor in the head at close range during anti-police protests in central Nairobi on Tuesday.

The shooting, captured on video and widely shared online, occurred as the man appeared to be walking away from the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been named by authorities, survived the gunshot wound and remains in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital, according to hospital officials.

Witnesses said he was not participating in the demonstrations but was caught in the melee while attempting to sell face masks on Moi Avenue.

The officer involved in the shooting has since been arrested, Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei confirmed in a late-night press briefing.

“This act does not reflect the values of the Kenyan Police Service,” Bungei said. “We are cooperating fully with independent investigators to ensure justice is served.”

The shooting came amid surging anger over the death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody earlier this month under circumstances initially described by authorities as a suicide.

An independent autopsy contradicted that claim, revealing evidence of blunt force trauma, triggering nationwide protests and renewed scrutiny of Kenya’s security services.

At least 11 people were injured on Tuesday as police clashed with demonstrators. Protesters hurled rocks and burned tires in the streets, while officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

In several incidents, plainclothes men on motorcycles—described by observers as hired “goons”—were seen assaulting protesters with clubs and machetes in apparent coordination with law enforcement.

“We are living in fear, but we won’t be silenced,” said Mercy Atieno, 27, who joined the protest in solidarity with Ojwang’s family.

“This is no longer just about one man. It’s about an entire system that treats poor and vocal Kenyans like criminals.”

President William Ruto, speaking at a separate event in Mombasa, acknowledged for the first time that Ojwang died “at the hands of the police,” but called for calm as investigations proceed.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened a formal probe, and additional arrests are expected.

The protests have exposed deep frustrations with police brutality, lack of accountability, and political suppression in Kenya.

Activists have called for a nationwide protest on June 24, vowing to continue demonstrations until systemic reforms are enacted and those responsible for Ojwang’s death are brought to justice.

For many Kenyans, Tuesday’s shooting of an unarmed vendor underscores the very grievances fueling the unrest.

“Selling masks shouldn’t be a death sentence,” said James Mutinda, a shopkeeper who witnessed the shooting. “If this can happen to him in broad daylight, then no one is safe.”

© All East Africa