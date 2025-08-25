By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto is under mounting scrutiny following allegations that he has exerted undue influence over parliamentary proceedings, raising concerns about the integrity of Kenya’s legislative processes.

In recent weeks, media reports have surfaced suggesting that daily transactions within Parliament occur with the knowledge—and possibly instructions—of President Ruto.

These revelations have sparked a political firestorm, with critics accusing the president of undermining the independence of the legislative branch.

The controversy intensified after President Ruto addressed a joint parliamentary group meeting on August 18, 2025, where he accused Members of Parliament (MPs) of turning parliamentary committees into “money-minting platforms.”

He alleged that MPs were soliciting bribes from government officials, including Cabinet secretaries and governors, in exchange for favorable committee reports or to overlook misconduct. Specifically, he criticized the role of “welfare chairmen” in parliamentary committees, suggesting their primary function was to facilitate extortion.

In response to these allegations, MPs have demanded that President Ruto substantiate his claims with evidence. Senators have called for the summoning of the president to provide proof of the bribery allegations, warning that his remarks threaten the credibility of Parliament and erode public trust in the institution’s oversight role.

The allegations have also prompted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to initiate investigations into the claims of bribery within Parliament.

The EACC’s involvement underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the potential implications for the nation’s governance.

Critics argue that President Ruto’s accusations may be a strategic move to deflect attention from ongoing concerns about corruption within his administration.

They point to his previous tenure as Minister of Agriculture during the 2009 maize scandal, where he was accused of involvement in the illegal sale of maize, as evidence of his own questionable conduct.

As the investigation unfolds, the nation watches closely to determine whether these allegations will lead to substantive reforms or further deepen the political divide.

The outcome may have lasting implications for the balance of power between Kenya’s executive and legislative branches.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved