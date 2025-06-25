By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya— In the shadow of Nairobi’s heavily fortified central district, thousands of Kenyans marched on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the violent anti-tax protests that left at least 60 people dead and dozens more missing.

The demonstrations, now a symbol of resistance and grief, have reignited tensions between the government and a defiant youth population demanding justice and political reform.

Waving flags and chanting “Ruto must go,” protesters gathered in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret — cities that saw some of the fiercest crackdowns during last year’s unrest.

Many wore black in memory of those killed on June 25, 2024, when security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at demonstrators who stormed Parliament in protest of new tax hikes.

Shops and schools remained shuttered across the capital as authorities imposed sweeping security measures. Roads leading into the city center were blocked with razor wire and concrete barriers.

Riot police patrolled on horseback, while armored vehicles idled near key government buildings, including Parliament and State House.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, addressing reporters after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs, called for calm and insisted that “the right to protest must be exercised peacefully.”

He added that the government was “committed to investigating past abuses and ensuring accountability for any future misconduct.”

Despite these assurances, tear gas was fired in parts of downtown Nairobi by mid-morning as small groups of demonstrators attempted to access restricted areas.

In the informal settlement of Mathare, where several youths were killed in last year’s protests, mourners gathered for a candlelight vigil and recited the names of the deceased.

Among the renewed demands are justice for victims of police violence and the release of a list of the disappeared — young men who were allegedly abducted by plainclothes officers in the weeks following the 2024 protests. Rights groups estimate that more than 80 people remain unaccounted for.

“This isn’t just about taxes anymore,” said Sharon Wanjiku, 24, a university student and organizer in Nairobi.

“It’s about justice. It’s about our voices being heard. Our friends died, and no one has been held accountable.”

The day of protest follows renewed outrage over the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang, a popular blogger who died in police custody earlier this month under suspicious circumstances.

Six individuals, including three police officers, have been charged with murder — a rare development that has added urgency to the calls for broader police reform.

As sun lighted over Nairobi, crowds dispersed amid a heavy police presence. Yet organizers say this is only the beginning of a renewed civic movement aimed at challenging what they see as an increasingly authoritarian state.

“We have nothing left to lose,” said another protester, his face partially covered with a Kenyan flag.

“This country belongs to us, too.”