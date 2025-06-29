NAIROBI, Kenya – At least 19 people were killed and 15 others remain unaccounted for following nationwide protests in Kenya on June 25, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, as concerns mount over a government crackdown that has drawn sharp criticism from rights observers across the continent.

The protests, marking the first anniversary of the deadly anti-tax demonstrations that shook Kenya in 2024, erupted across major urban centers including Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

This year’s unrest, largely driven by disaffected youth and student groups, ended in a wave of arrests—nearly 180 in total—and over 500 injuries, many reportedly from live ammunition fired by security forces.

In a strongly worded statement issued Saturday, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights condemned the use of excessive force against unarmed demonstrators.

The continental human rights body also denounced what it called “systematic efforts” by the state to silence media coverage, citing the ban on live broadcasts and police interference with journalists on the ground.

“The use of live ammunition against peaceful protestors is unacceptable and violates regional and international norms,” the Commission said.

“We call for independent investigations, full accountability, and the immediate restoration of unrestricted media access.”

President William Ruto’s administration has defended the security response, blaming “criminal elements” for instigating violence. But critics argue the state is increasingly leaning on authoritarian tools to suppress dissent.

Prominent Kenyan dailies and civil society organizations have warned that the country is veering into a dangerous phase of democratic backsliding. In a front-page editorial on Sunday,

The Daily Star accused the government of “weaponizing the police” and “delegitimizing youth-led resistance.”

“The street is not the enemy,” the editorial read. “The real threat to national stability is a regime unwilling to listen.”

This year’s demonstrations were notably fueled by Kenya’s Gen Z population, whose frustrations with unemployment, inequality, and political exclusion have turned them into a formidable political force.

Analysts say the movement’s decentralized, digital-first organizing style has caught traditional political actors off guard—and drawn harsh responses in return.

While no official government inquiry into the June 25 violence has been announced, opposition lawmakers are calling for a parliamentary probe, while international rights organizations have urged Kenya’s partners—including the United States and European Union—to press for accountability.

As the dust settles, many families are still searching for missing loved ones, while injured protestors recover in overcrowded public hospitals.

The rising death toll, coupled with deepening repression, suggests Kenya’s post-pandemic democratic future may be more fragile than once believed.

