NAIROBI, Kenya – President William Ruto has ordered security forces to shoot protesters in the leg if they are caught vandalizing property during ongoing nationwide demonstrations, an escalation that risks inflaming Kenya’s worst political unrest in over a decade.

Speaking during a televised address on Wednesday, Mr. Ruto defended the controversial directive as a necessary measure to protect public and private property from what he described as “criminal elements” hiding behind peaceful protests.

“We will not kill our children, but we will not allow them to destroy our country,” Mr. Ruto said.

The remarks came after at least 31 people were killed and more than 100 injured since July 7, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission, during violent clashes between anti-government demonstrators and security forces.

The protests, which began as peaceful rallies to mark the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day—a historic day of democratic resistance—quickly spiraled into deadly confrontations across major urban centers.

Demonstrators, many of them young Kenyans from Generation Z, are protesting against a wide range of grievances: surging living costs, rampant corruption, and years of alleged police brutality.

The death of a popular blogger in police custody last week added fuel to the fire, prompting outrage and catalyzing spontaneous gatherings that grew into nationwide demonstrations.

Rights groups and opposition leaders sharply criticized Mr. Ruto’s shoot-to-disable order, warning that it could lead to further abuses by police.

Amnesty International Kenya called the directive “reckless and unlawful,” warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for state violence against citizens.

The president’s comments were first reported by Reuters, which noted that he appeared to be speaking to both his security forces and the nation’s frustrated youth, urging the latter to channel their grievances through legal protests rather than property destruction.

But the youth-led protest movement—largely leaderless and organized through encrypted messaging apps and social media platforms—has shown little appetite for compromise. Organizers, many of them disillusioned university graduates and urban youth, argue that peaceful protests have historically been met with police violence and government inaction.

Analysts say Mr. Ruto faces a daunting political challenge.

Having campaigned in 2022 on promises of economic empowerment and democratic renewal, he now faces a restive youth bloc that feels betrayed by his administration’s policies.

“This is not just an economic protest. It’s a generational crisis of trust,” said Dr. Wanjiku Mugo, a Nairobi-based political sociologist.

“Gen Z in Kenya grew up online, they know their rights, and they are no longer willing to be silenced by fear.”

Mr. Ruto’s struggle to win over the youth demographic was underscored in a separate Reuters analysis, which warned that unless the government engages meaningfully with young Kenyans, the protests could destabilize the administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Unlike previous protest waves, which were often organized by political parties or labor unions, this movement has been described as organic and decentralized.

Tech-savvy youth, disconnected from traditional political structures, have leveraged platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to coordinate rallies and broadcast abuses in real-time.

The government has responded with a mix of harsh crackdowns and public relations outreach. Security forces have deployed tear gas, water cannons, and, according to multiple eyewitness reports, live ammunition against protesters in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa. Meanwhile, senior government officials have launched hashtag campaigns on social media attempting to portray Mr. Ruto as a misunderstood reformer.

But these efforts have largely fallen flat. Hashtags like #RutoMustGo and #GenZRevolution have trended for days, as the youth-driven digital resistance shows no sign of slowing down.

In the streets, the violence has left scars. In Nairobi’s Embakasi neighborhood and in Kitengela, protestors vandalized hospitals earlier this week, looting equipment and forcing terrified patients to flee, Reuters reported.

While Mr. Ruto insists that the protests are being exploited by political rivals seeking to delegitimize his government, many observers argue that the unrest reflects deeper economic and social discontent. Kenya’s economy, battered by high debt and rising inflation, has left millions of young people jobless or underemployed, with little hope for upward mobility.

What happens next remains uncertain. Protest organizers have called for renewed demonstrations this weekend, defying government warnings.

International rights groups, including the United Nations Human Rights Office, have urged restraint on both sides and called for an independent investigation into the killings.

For now, Mr. Ruto faces the toughest test of his presidency: restoring order without alienating the very generation he once promised to uplift.

