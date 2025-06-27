NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s government has described this week’s deadly nationwide protests as an “attempted coup,” escalating tensions in a country still reeling from one of the most violent political flashpoints in its recent history.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday characterized the coordinated unrest—spanning at least 23 of the nation’s 47 counties—as “a politically instigated attempt to destabilize the state.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, Murkomen claimed that “critical security installations” were targeted, including multiple police stations and local government offices, in what he framed as a deliberate effort to undermine constitutional order.

“We cannot treat this as mere civil disobedience,” Murkomen said.

“This was a direct assault on state institutions. It is nothing short of an attempted coup.”

The statement marks the strongest language yet from the Ruto administration, which has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to protests that have left at least 16 dead and hundreds injured, according to Amnesty International’s Kenya office.

Rights groups, both domestic and international, have accused security forces of using excessive force—firing live rounds, deploying tear gas, and in some cases allegedly abducting protesters.

The United Nations called for restraint and urged the Kenyan government to launch a transparent, independent investigation into the use of force and reported disappearances.

“Peaceful assembly is a constitutional right,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“We are deeply concerned by the scale of the crackdown.”

A City Picking Up the Pieces

By Friday morning, the streets of Nairobi bore the scars of unrest. Shop owners in the central business district swept up broken glass while volunteers cleared debris and ash from looted storefronts and burned vehicles.

Several government buildings remained under heavy police guard.

Authorities say six individuals—including two police officers—have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Among the cases under investigation is the killing of prominent blogger and activist Albert Ojwang, whose body was found in the outskirts of Kisumu hours after he was reportedly detained by uniformed officers.

Interior officials have pledged to use surveillance footage to identify looters and perpetrators of violence, but critics warn that the government’s framing of the protests as a coup could be used to justify further crackdowns on dissent.

“What we are seeing is a dangerous narrative,” said Wanjiru Nguhi, a Nairobi-based political analyst.

“Labeling legitimate grievances as insurrection gives the state license to suppress.”

The unrest was triggered by a combination of economic frustration, political mistrust, and long-simmering anger over police brutality.

What began as scattered demonstrations on June 25 quickly spread across the country, drawing large crowds of mostly young people waving Kenyan flags and chanting for accountability.

Despite the government’s stance, protests appear to have waned for now. But opposition leaders and civil society groups warn that the underlying causes—inequality, corruption, and police impunity—remain unaddressed.

“It is not enough to clean the streets,” said activist Ruth Kamau of the Justice Now coalition. “The state must clean its conscience too.”

© All East Africa – all rights reserved