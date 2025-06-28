By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – In a forceful display of state authority, President William Ruto on Friday ordered a nationwide crackdown on individuals accused of attacking law enforcement during a wave of anti-government protests earlier this week.

The move comes amid rising tensions following deadly demonstrations that erupted on June 25 and have since drawn international concern.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen publicly endorsed a hardline response, backing what he called a “shoot-to-kill” posture in situations where mobs target police officers.

“The state will not hesitate to neutralize threats against law enforcement,” Murkomen said during a press briefing in Nairobi.

Police confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the violence, citing charges related to incitement and looting.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said more arrests are expected as authorities analyze surveillance footage and digital communications tied to the unrest.

The protests, which marked the one-year anniversary of the 2024 anti-tax movement, reignited simmering frustrations over economic hardship, corruption, and police brutality.

Human rights groups report at least 19 people killed and 15 missing since Wednesday, though the government has not independently verified those figures.

Military Reshuffle Signals Consolidation of Control

In a parallel development that many observers see as an effort to consolidate command within the security establishment, President Ruto also enacted a sweeping reshuffle of Kenya’s military leadership.

Major General David Kipkemboi Ketter was promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed the new commander of the Kenya Army. He replaces outgoing chief Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru, who is expected to take on a new role within the Ministry of Defense.

Major General Benard Waliaula will now head the Kenya Air Force, while Brigadier Joel Muriungi M’arimi has been promoted and tasked with leading the Kenya Military Academy, a critical institution for officer training.

State House insiders described the shakeup as “routine but strategic,” timed to ensure loyalty within the ranks amid a politically volatile climate.

Critics Raise Alarm

Opposition leaders and civil society groups have warned that the administration’s response risks escalating violence and undermining civil liberties.

“Crackdowns, shoot-to-kill rhetoric, and military reshuffles are not the path to stability,” said Martha Karua, a senior opposition figure.

“We need dialogue, not brute force.”

The government, however, appears unmoved by such criticisms.

“This is about restoring order and protecting the republic,” said government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

As Kenya braces for what could become a long, turbulent season of political contestation, the dual signals—crackdown and command reshuffle—suggest the Ruto administration is prepared to govern with a heavier hand.

—

© All East Africa – all rights reserved