By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — At least two people were killed and dozens more injured across Kenya on Tuesday as thousands of protesters returned to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the country’s deadly 2024 anti-tax demonstrations, reigniting long-standing grievances over governance, economic hardship, and police brutality.

In scenes reminiscent of last year’s chaos, protests erupted in major cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

In the capital, Nairobi, emergency officials said at least 56 people were hospitalized, many suffering from gunshot wounds, with ten critically injured. Street clashes intensified by mid-morning as riot police deployed tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets—and in some instances, live ammunition.

The protests began as a symbolic commemoration of the events of June 25, 2024, when demonstrators stormed Parliament to oppose a controversial finance bill. But by midday Tuesday, peaceful rallies devolved into violent standoffs, with demonstrators torching tires and barricading roads near the presidential residence and central government buildings.

MEDIA BLACKOUT

As tension mounted, the Communications Authority of Kenya issued an urgent directive banning all live TV and radio coverage of the unfolding protests. Broadcasters NTV and KTN were pulled off the air after defying the order.

The Kenya Editors Guild swiftly condemned the move, calling it an “assault on press freedom” and a breach of the country’s constitutional protections for free expression.

“The state appears more intent on suppressing coverage than addressing the core grievances of the youth,” said Mercy Mutemi, a Nairobi-based media law expert. “This blackout only deepens mistrust.”

YOUNG VOICES, FAMILIAR DEMANDS

Led largely by young activists mobilized via TikTok, X, and encrypted messaging apps, the demonstrators called for President William Ruto’s resignation, citing what they described as deepening corruption, police excesses, and deteriorating economic conditions.

Recent incidents, including the alleged torture and death of a blogger in police custody, have added urgency to protesters’ demands for police reform and accountability.

“This is no longer just about tax hikes,” said Wycliffe Omondi, 23, a protester in Kisumu.

“It’s about being heard, being respected, and not being killed for demanding justice.”

CASUALTIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Tragic reports continued to surface through the day. In Matuu, northeast of Nairobi, at least two protesters were confirmed dead from gunshot wounds, according to local human rights monitors.

Numerous other injuries were reported in coastal and central counties as security forces clashed with demonstrators.

Human Rights Watch condemned the use of lethal force, stating, “Kenyan authorities are obligated to protect life, not extinguish it. The response today was disproportionate and alarming.”

Barricades were set up around sensitive government sites, including State House and Parliament, further escalating tensions.

CENSORSHIP AND CONTROL

In a country long hailed for its relatively vibrant press and civic engagement, the government’s media blackout drew immediate comparisons to authoritarian playbooks.

The Kenya Union of Journalists warned that such crackdowns risk pushing critical information into the shadows and undermining democratic discourse.

“The streets are speaking because the institutions are silent,” said political analyst Sheila Odhiambo.

“And now, the screens are going dark too.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s protests marked not just a remembrance, but a renewed reckoning.

As Kenya approaches another election cycle, the growing chasm between the government and its youth could prove a defining force in shaping the country’s democratic future.

Whether the administration responds with reform or further repression may determine how long this unrest continues—and how deeply it cuts.

