By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 16 people were killed and hundreds injured across Kenya on Wednesday as tens of thousands of mostly young protesters took to the streets to mark the first anniversary of last year’s deadly tax revolt, igniting what observers are calling the largest wave of anti-government unrest since the 2022 elections.

Demonstrations erupted in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and several other cities, with protesters voicing anger over police brutality, deepening economic inequality, endemic corruption, and the recent custodial death of popular blogger Albert Ojwang.

The protests—largely organized through decentralized online campaigns—were met with violent crackdowns by security forces using live ammunition, tear gas, and water cannons.

Several independent rights groups reported that more than 400 people were injured, while local hospitals were overwhelmed by the influx of wounded. Images shared on social media showed young demonstrators dragging bloodied peers from chaotic street battles, while medics reported instances of gunshot wounds and tear gas inhalation among both protesters and bystanders.

“We are tired of being ignored, of being poor, of being silenced,” said 22-year-old protester Kevin Otieno in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

“We are the generation that will not back down.”

Authorities imposed a sweeping media blackout, taking major television stations including KTN and NTV off the air during peak hours and restricting access to encrypted platforms such as Telegram.

Critics denounced the censorship as a chilling signal of shrinking civic space under President William Ruto’s administration.

Despite mounting criticism, the government defended its response as necessary to preserve public order. Interior Ministry officials claimed that “criminal elements” had infiltrated the protests, although no evidence was provided. Police officials confirmed the use of “non-lethal means where possible,” though videos reviewed by The All East Africa appeared to show officers firing live rounds at close range.

The unrest follows weeks of online mobilization by youth movements commemorating the 2024 Finance Bill protests, which resulted in the deaths of at least 60 people.

This year’s anniversary has taken on symbolic power among Kenya’s digitally native Gen Z population, many of whom describe themselves as politically orphaned and economically disenfranchised.

Western embassies issued coordinated statements urging restraint and calling for “proportional use of force” by security services.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said it was “deeply concerned” by the reports of civilian deaths and media suppression.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that six police officers have been charged with murder in connection to the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, whose body was discovered in police custody earlier this month under suspicious circumstances.

Political analysts say the government faces growing pressure to address youth grievances before the 2027 general elections.

But with trust in state institutions at a historic low and calls for a national dialogue growing louder, Kenya’s political class appears increasingly out of step with the country’s youngest and most mobilized citizens.

“This is not just a protest. It’s a reckoning,” said constitutional lawyer Wanjiku Mwea. “And it won’t be the last.”

Reporting was contributed by correspondents in Kisumu, Mombasa, and Eldoret

